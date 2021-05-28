HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education announced Wednesday that it will host four virtual public hearings next month regarding what it calls “the proposed integration of six universities into two powerhouse institutions.”
A PASSHE spokesman said the decision authorized by the system’s Board of Governors will double the number of opportunities at which the public may directly voice feedback to the combinations of California, Clarion and Edinboro state universities in the west and Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield state universities in the northeast.
“Feedback from the public is an integral part of our efforts to creatively reimagine the structure of public higher education in a way that expands student opportunities, supports their success, and sets these campuses for sustainability deeper into the 21st century,” Board Chair Cindy Shapira said.
PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said the virtual hearings are scheduled for June 9 and 10, in each case with sessions from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m.
“By hosting morning and late-afternoon hearings, the public will have greater opportunity and choice for when they would like to participate,” PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Dan Greenstein said.
“We made a commitment when this journey began almost a year ago to be consultative and transparent because we are doing nothing less than reimagining how public higher education is delivered in Pennsylvania.”
Each hearing will include brief presentations by system leaders as well as an opportunity for the public to voice their feedback on the proposals. The public can also submit feedback by clicking on a link to be offered by the State System.
“The hearings are not only part of the process outlined in state law, they are also the right thing to do because these efforts are in support of public higher education in the commonwealth,” Shapira said.
Pidgeon said the virtual hearings are part of a transparent, consultative process as outlined in a state law that has guided the system toward a goal of expanding student opportunities through integrations.
“This can profoundly support students by giving them access to academic programming and other activities across three campuses, more than a single campus can offer,” Greenstein said.
“And if successful it will mean serving these regional economies deeper into the 21st century by maintaining and expanding quality, affordable higher education.”
The effort to bring together State System member universities was authorized in Act 50 of 2020. It proposes at both California-Clarion-Edinboro and Bloomsburg-Lock Haven-Mansfield single leadership teams, faculty cohorts, enrollment management, and budgets while opening academic program at the co-equal campuses to all students.
The two largest universities in the state system, West Chester and Indiana, were specifically excluded from consideration for the sort of incorporation proposed elsewhere in the system.