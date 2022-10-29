How to use a passive management approach on forest lands while actively monitoring challenges to the forest will be explained at the Thursday, Nov. 10, webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.
Tom Lautzenheiser, senior conservation ecologist for Mass Audubon (Massachusetts), will present the free webinar from 4 to 5 p.m.
According to Lautzenheiser, conservation forestlands face an array of complex, interacting challenges, including invasive pests and pathogens, white-tailed deer overbrowse and the effects of climate change.
Approaches to land stewardship range from strictly hands-off to complete ecosystem engineering.
“The Mass Audubon manages most of its forested acres through primarily passive management,” Lautzenheiser said.
“Through regular monitoring, active management can be targeted to attain specific management goals.”
Lautzenheiser is responsible for ecological management planning and project implementation across the organization’s 32 wildlife sanctuaries in the region. Mass Audubon is the largest nature-based conservation organization in New England, serving as a leader and a catalyst for conservation by acting directly to protect the nature of Massachusetts and by stimulating individual and institutional action through conservation, education and advocacy.
To date, Friends of White’s Woods has hosted 18 webinars on topics related to White’s Woods. Recordings of all webinars are available at friendsofwhiteswoods.org/events.