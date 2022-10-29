Tom Lautzenheiser

Tom Lautzenheiser, senior conservation ecologist for Mass Audubon, will present Friends of White's Woods' Nov. 10 webinar.

How to use a passive management approach on forest lands while actively monitoring challenges to the forest will be explained at the Thursday, Nov. 10, webinar sponsored by Friends of White’s Woods.

Tom Lautzenheiser, senior conservation ecologist for Mass Audubon (Massachusetts), will present the free webinar from 4 to 5 p.m.

