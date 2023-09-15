Elks Lodge proclamation

Pictured are, from left, Robert King, past exalted ruler and chair of the Americanism Committee; Indiana Mayor William Simmons; and Robert McClelland, exalted ruler.

 Submitted photo

The Fraternal Order of the Elks No. 931 was presented Tuesday with a proclamation from Indiana Mayor William Simmons in recognition of National Patriotism Week.

The proclamation urges all citizens to join with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in expressing gratitude for the privilege of being an American citizen with appropriate celebrations and observance.