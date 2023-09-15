The Fraternal Order of the Elks No. 931 was presented Tuesday with a proclamation from Indiana Mayor William Simmons in recognition of National Patriotism Week.
The proclamation urges all citizens to join with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in expressing gratitude for the privilege of being an American citizen with appropriate celebrations and observance.
The Elks Lodge has been a part of the Indiana community for 116 years. The organization’s national emblem, the flag of our country, is the crowning virtue of the order. As a fraternal order with more than 750,000 members nationwide and a 150-plus-year history, the Order of Elks is a charitable organization that annually awards hundreds of millions of dollars to charitable causes in the country.
The fraternal order was founded “to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.”
As a community-minded organization, members of the Elks Lodge will be present at the Senior Expo being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the S&T Arena in the White Township Recreation Complex. The event is sponsored by Sen. Joe Pittman and Reps. Jim Struzzi and Brian Smith.
We look forward to seeing you at this event.
