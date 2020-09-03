State police at the Indiana station said troopers will be out in force over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
In a statement this morning, state police said troopers from all five stations in Troop A (Indiana, Kiski Valley, Ebensburg, Somerset and Greensburg) will be out, “specifically watching for distracted, aggressive and intoxicated motorists.”
The holiday weekend monitoring period this year runs from Friday through Monday.
Last year, the weekend ran from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2. During that weekend, state police said, area troopers made 871 traffic stops, issued 883 citations, made 15 arrests for driving under the influence and 11 other “self-initiated” criminal arrests.
Troopers also investigated six crashes, one of which was alcohol-related, cited two motorists for child passenger safety seat violations, issued 16 citations and 13 warnings regarding seat belts, and handed out 594 speeding citations and 271 other traffic citations.
Troopers also assisted three motorists.