Helbig class ring

Kathy Helbig of Patton held her new Cambria Heights High School Class of 1984 class ring replaced by generous friends' contributions after losing and destroying her original in a pellet stove.

 Patrick Waksmunski/Altoona Mirror

PATTON — A beloved Patton bartender known for being a caring and selfless person was moved to tears when the community rallied together to replace her lost class ring.

Thirsty Dawg Taverne bartender Kathy Helbig, a 1984 graduate of Cambria Heights High School, was at work in December when she noticed her class ring was missing. She had gotten so used to wearing the ring that she didn’t realize it was missing and couldn’t pinpoint exactly when she lost it.

Cati Keith is a reporter for the Altoona Mirror. Used with permission via AP StoryShare.

Tags