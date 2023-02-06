PATTON — A beloved Patton bartender known for being a caring and selfless person was moved to tears when the community rallied together to replace her lost class ring.
Thirsty Dawg Taverne bartender Kathy Helbig, a 1984 graduate of Cambria Heights High School, was at work in December when she noticed her class ring was missing. She had gotten so used to wearing the ring that she didn’t realize it was missing and couldn’t pinpoint exactly when she lost it.
“I started asking around town if people saw it,” she said. Then she remembered helping a friend fill their pellet stove.
“My friends helped me look through the ashes to find it,” Helbig said. “I was really hoping it didn’t get thrown out.”
It didn’t, but when it was found, the ruby birthstone in the center was missing.
That’s where the community stepped in to help.
“When we heard it was burned in the stove, we were just devastated for her because we knew how much it meant,” said Tonia Adams.
Adams, with the Loyal Order of Moose No. 488, said people were concerned when Helbig first lost the ring and helped her look all over town for it.
When they found out it was damaged, everyone wanted to pitch in to help replace it.
Kathy has been in our community for a long time,” said Frank Perehinec, with the Sons & Daughters of Italy Lodge 310. “She is a well-liked person, so when she lost her ring, we thought we had to do something.”
With the help of the two clubs’ members and Patton area residents, $350 was raised to buy Helbig a new ring — all without her finding out about the surprise.
A secret Facebook group was formed and envelopes to collect money were placed at the local clubs.
On the first day of having the envelopes out, the group received almost the entire amount needed to buy the ring.
“Within a week, we had all the money we needed and even exceeded it,” Abrams said, noting the extra money was put into a card and presented to Helbig along with the ring.
Abrams, through a friend of her own, reached out to the company that originally made Helbig's ring and arranged for it to be remade.
On Friday, Jan. 27, just after 9 p.m., community members gathered at the Sons & Daughters of Italy Lodge to surprise Helbig.
“Kathy had not received a Christmas present from anyone for 20 years and so we just decided to do this for her,” Abrams said.
That night at the club, “they brought out a gift bag and said someone left this here for you,” Helbig said.
When she looked in the bag, she saw a small square jewelry box and inside was her new class ring.
“I was so surprised,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
“I have a video of it — she cried and then we all cried,” Abrams said, adding it’s moments like that that illustrate what it means to be part of a close-knit community.
“Kathy is just a lovable person, and I’m really glad we were able to do this for her,” she said.
“I’m so grateful to this community,” Helbig said.
She started bartending at the Central Hotel and then the Sons & Daughters Lodge, where she stayed for 20 years before being hired at the Thirsty Dawg. She’s been at the tavern for 13 years now, she said.
She appreciates the community and enjoys seeing “the regulars” at the tavern.
“I like the people; we have a really nice community here,” she said.
Mirror Staff Writer Cati Keith can be reached at 814-946-7535.
Cati Keith is a reporter for the Altoona Mirror. Used with permission via AP StoryShare.