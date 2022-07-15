To whom it may concern —
Paul McCartney has famously played a left-handed bass guitar for more than 60 years, and golfer Phil “Lefty” Mickelson hacks with a special set of clubs geared to his orientation. Left-handed scissors and tape measures have been on the market. But in Indiana, left-handed auto service shop manager Paul Nealor has good-naturedly stocked the customer counter with a custom-made supply of left-handed writing pens. Nealor tells of offering the imprinted left-handed pens to his Tire Express customers, and says he has truly convinced some that they work better than traditional pens for southpaw users. It’s true that the left-handed pens actually work (and just as well for right-handed writers) for filling out work orders, logging appointments and especially for signing checks and credit card charge slips.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The kitchen crew of Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will be serving up their popular roast pork and halupki dinners beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church social hall. The boxed meals will be served until 1 p.m. for drive-thru customers — at $12 a person — at the church at 6768 Tanoma Road at Route 286 between Indiana and Clymer … The annual car cruise to benefit Veterans Parsonage, a transitional home for troubled veterans, is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of the home and adjacent Indiana Church of the Brethren along Oakland Avenue at McKnight Road ... a benefit off-roader ride in memory of Joey Rearick is planned for ATV enthusiasts at The Lannding along Route 422 in Pine Township, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday ... Krazy Kat Daddies with a playlist of “party band favorites” will entertain at the free Summer Concert in the Park from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Sheetz was preparing to open its newest hot dog and snack store at Oakland Avenue and South 11th Street, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported in his compendium of “notes copied from a newsman’s vacation-soiled cuff” in Inside Indiana this week in history 38 years ago. One of the convenience chain’s shortest-lived outlets (it never had gas pumps), Sheetz closed the store less than 10 years later and sold the building to Indiana University of Pennsylvania. It housed Robert Ackerman’s Mid-Atlantic Addiction Training Institute (MAATI) offices for almost 20 years, and was torn down for parking on the corner opposite Taco Bell and across from the IUP performing arts complex.
In that same column on Friday, July 13, 1984, Hastings noted Bob Pozik of Center Township opened his new business, The Main St. Garage auto service shop, in Homer City ... the Long John Silvers restaurant along Oakland Avenue in White Township had an expansion plan under review ... construction was under way on the Neale Medical Center on Indian Springs Road ... the Market Street widening and sidewalk replacement project was underway in downtown Blairsville ... and construction of the new Saltsburg High School in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District was nearing completion.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The deepest drops in gasoline prices have gone to $4.59 a gallon at a pair of stations in Armagh and Homer City, while most gas stations in Indiana County and neighboring areas this week set 87 octane rates at either $4.69 or $4.75 a gallon according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Super Shoes has announced its imminent departure from the Indiana West shopping plaza along Philadelphia Street and has begun a clearance sale of stock in the house with a targeted July 31 closing ... an extremely bored Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, today asks “Who wants to play Parcheesi?!” in a nod to the classic line spoken 38 years ago by Rick Moranis’s character Louis Tully in “Ghostbusters,” the No. 1 film in the nation this week in 1984.
Good evening!
