HOMER CITY — Weather permitting, the Homer City Borough Public Works Department will begin a paving project on Monday beginning at 7 a.m. on Canal Street from Sycamore to Columbia, and on Station Street from North Main to the dead end. Milling will begin on Monday, with interruption in traffic on that day.
On Tuesday, June 21, and Wednesday June 22, those same streets will be closed to all traffic. All vehicles must be removed from the affected roadways. Station Street and Highland Street residents may park in Floodway Park.
Please make arrangements to move your vehicles prior to the start of paving. Failure to move vehicle as requested will result in towing of these vehicles at the owner’s expense.