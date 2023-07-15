Pennsylvania American Water contractors will begin installing a new water main on Wednesday along Chestnut Street, between North Ninth and Eighth streets in Indiana.
A PAW spokesman said work hours will be on weekdays (Monday through Friday) between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., as part of the upgrade.
The spokesman said work outside those hours will happen only if required to maintain the project schedule.
The spokesman said traffic will be reduced to one lane in the project area. The company encourages motorists to find alternative routes and avoid the construction area during project hours.
He said Pennsylvania American Water is replacing and upsizing more than 5,300 feet of small, aging water main this year in its Indiana County service areas to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents.
The cost of these system improvements is approximately $1.4 million.
During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower-than-normal water pressure. The PAW spokesman said crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.
From now through the fall, the utility will replace additional water mains in Indiana Borough along Oakland Avenue and Washington Street. The PAW spokesman said customers will be notified before the start of construction, with final street restorations to be completed in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.