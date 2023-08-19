Crews work on TripSavers

TripSavers are being installed by Penelec crews in Indiana and other notable service areas for the utility.

 Submitted

A spokesman for FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary Penelec said that utility is on track this year to install some 350 automated “TripSaver” reclosing devices along neighborhood power lines in its service area.

The devices are aimed to help limit the frequency, duration and scope of service interruptions. A Penelec spokesman said the programmable devices work like a circuit breaker in a home with the added benefit of automatically re-energizing a power line within seconds to keep power safely flowing to customers.