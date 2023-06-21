A Fundamentals of Carbon Capture and Carbon Capture Flooding webinar will take place at noon Tuesday, June 27, through Penn State Extension.
The presentation will explore the fundamental principles of carbon capture and carbon flooding as it relates to oil and natural gas development. The principles discussed of carbon capture and carbon capture (CO2) flooding are based on research by and presented by Dr. Lanny Schoeling, who has extensive research and practical experience in the industry across North America and internationally.
This webinar will focus on the reservoir, well design and surface facilities. Of particular interest, we will discuss the screening of locations and the economics, including the USA 45Q tax credit incentive.
This webinar would benefit energy regulators and energy policymakers.
The webinar is free, and registration is required. Register as soon as possible, as space is limited to 500 participants. Registered participants will receive a recording. You can register at www.bit.ly/carbonJune2023. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Jon Laughner at jbl14@psu.edu.
