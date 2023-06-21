Penn State Extension logo

A Fundamentals of Carbon Capture and Carbon Capture Flooding webinar will take place at noon Tuesday, June 27, through Penn State Extension.

The presentation will explore the fundamental principles of carbon capture and carbon flooding as it relates to oil and natural gas development. The principles discussed of carbon capture and carbon capture (CO2) flooding are based on research by and presented by Dr. Lanny Schoeling, who has extensive research and practical experience in the industry across North America and internationally.