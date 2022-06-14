Penn State Extension will offer a workshop focusing on the management of aquatic invasive species.
It will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township.
“Tap Talks: Aquatic Invasive Species” will cover the impact of aquatic invasive species and how to help mitigate their consequences.
“Aquatic invasive species present one of the greatest threats to biodiversity worldwide,” said workshop presenter Amber Stilwell, Pennsylvania Sea Grant coastal outreach specialist. “Invasive species outcompete native species for resources and spread rapidly throughout ecosystems, so it is critical to prevent their spread from one place to another.”
Attendees of this workshop will learn what aquatic invasive species are, problems they cause and mitigation techniques.
The workshop is free and is designed for anyone interested in learning about water resources.
To register, visit extension.psu.edu/tap-talks-aquatic-invasive-species or call (877) 345-0691.