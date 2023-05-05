Penn State Extension educators will discuss considerations regarding siting and zoning for large-scale solar development in Pennsylvania during a webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 18.
The Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar presentation will focus on the importance of having solar ordinances. Zoning ordinances should define exclusion areas, type of use, setback, screening, access, decommissioning and other considerations. Examples of recently adopted regulations will also be shared.
This webinar is geared toward municipal officials considering creating and adopting zoning ordinances; landowners that have been approached for leasing; and business owners that might be considering installing large solar arrays. The main reference point will be the Municipal Officials’ Guide to Grid-Scale Solar Development in Pennsylvania that Penn State University developed. This guide will be shared with participants.
The webinar will take place at noon May 18. The webinar is free, and registration is required. Register as soon as possible, as space is limited to 500 participants. Registered participants will receive a recording. You can register at the following website: www.bit.ly/solar May2023. Any questions about this webinar can be directed to Joseph C. Conklin, Ed.D., at juc50@psu.edu.
