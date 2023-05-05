Solar panels

Solar panels in afiled with colourful autumn trees in background

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Penn State Extension educators will discuss considerations regarding siting and zoning for large-scale solar development in Pennsylvania during a webinar scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

The Siting and Zoning Considerations for Large-Scale Solar presentation will focus on the importance of having solar ordinances. Zoning ordinances should define exclusion areas, type of use, setback, screening, access, decommissioning and other considerations. Examples of recently adopted regulations will also be shared.