With winter weather already in full swing, PennDOT District 10 is asking for feedback if you live in or drive through Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion or Jefferson counties.
It offers a brief survey, which consists of nine questions aimed at determining road conditions, customer satisfaction and areas of travel, found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D10WinterServices.
The state transportation department also is reminding residents of guidelines for shoveling or plowing snow around state-owned roadways to help ensure safe travel through the season.
PennDOT urges residents to not shovel snow onto state roads that have already been plowed. Its officials said snow should not be shoveled onto any roadway as that can increase the potential for crashes, and property owners can be held liable for any resulting crashes.
State law also requires citizens to use and maintain their property in ways that avoid creating hazardous road conditions for others, including not obstructing highway lanes and drainage facilities with snow and ice. Fines can be as high as several hundred dollars.
PennDOT officials say snow should be shoveled or plowed to the right side of the driveway as one is facing the intersecting roadway. They also urge eliminating snow piles at a property entrance whenever possible.
More tips can be found at www.penndot.gov/winter, and more details about conditions on more than 40,000 miles of roadways can be found at www.511PA.com.