The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including the location in the Indiana Mall, will be closed Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Driver license and photo center locations will close at 12:15 p.m.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Ve-hicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24/7.