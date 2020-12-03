PennDOT announced Wednesday that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16 through Dec. 31 of this year is extended through Dec. 31. The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16 through Dec. 31 of this year is extended through Dec. 31.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended Aug. 31.