As forecasters see the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow in the Laurel Highlands through Thursday, White Township-based Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 is outlining the district’s preparedness for the coming winter season and reminding motorists of safe winter driving practices.
“Winter is coming, and we’ll be ready,” said District 10 Executive Brian Allen. “Our winter preparations are aimed keeping our roadways passable and motorists safe. Our crews have been doing their part to get equipment and supplies ready.”
District 10, covering Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties, will have 163 plow trucks, 40 loaders, 10 graders and 15 anti-icing trucks, to tackle 6,961 snow lane miles including a combination of secondary roads and interstates.
In Indiana County, 85 operators, 11 temporary operators and nine mechanics will be available to man 42 plow trucks, two graders, nine loaders and four anti-icing trucks, utilizing eight stockpiles, over 1,801 snow lane miles as well as three municipal agreements.
The county averages 54 inches of snow, utilizing 17,892 tons of salt and 108,773 gallons of brine last year. In 2021-22 it had a $4 million budget to begin the season but wound up spending $5.2 million on snow maintenance.
In Armstrong County, 71 operators, nine temporary operators and seven mechanics will be available to man 31 plow trucks, two graders, eight loaders and four anti-icing trucks, utilizing seven stockpiles, over 1,367 snow lane miles as well as 38 municipal agreements.
The county averages 36 inches of snow, utilizing 12,048 tons of salt and 27,507 gallons of brine last year. In 2021-22 it had a $5.1 million budget to begin the season but wound up spending $5.9 million on snow maintenance.
In Jefferson County, 61 operators, five temporary operators and six mechanics will be available to man 26 plow trucks, two graders, seven loaders and two anti-icing trucks, utilizing five stockpiles, over 1,188 snow lane miles as well as 17 municipal agreements.
The county averages 46 inches of snow, utilizing 14,480 tons of salt and 39,784 gallons of brine last year. In 2021-22 it had a $3 million budget to begin the season but wound up spending $3.7 million on snow maintenance.
On average, a snowplow route is 40 miles in length, which can take multiple hours to complete depending on the traffic volume and weather.
New to the district this winter is the addition of Variable Speed Limit Signs at six locations on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties — the approaches to the Emlenton Bridge, North Fork Bridge and Kyle Lake Bridge. These signs will be used to quickly reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds.
“When the speed limit is reduced, the electronic sign will show the lower speed limit and have flashing lights to provide notification to motorists,” said Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Matt Burkett. “The signs were piloted last winter in Clearfield County and preliminary results show this is a good solution to slow traffic when needed and reduce the number of crashes.”
While reduced speed limits and vehicle restrictions can be implemented in low visibility situations on major roadways, motorists are reminded of six tips to be sure their visibility is maximized:
• Clear all windows, hood, trunk and roof of your vehicle before starting to drive in the snow. If snow or ice from a moving vehicle strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the vehicle’s driver could be fined.
• Clear your headlights, taillights and signals of snow, ice and dirt. This helps other drivers see you and helps you see what is ahead.
• Let the engine warm up before you start driving. It gives the defroster a chance to warm the windshield and melt any residual ice.
• Use your windshield wipers to keep your windshield as clear as possible. Make sure your windshield washer reservoir is full, and you are using fluid that will not freeze.
• Keep the defroster on to clear steamed windows. If you have a newer vehicle, your defroster may be part of your air conditioning system. Read your owner’s manual to learn how your vehicle’s defroster settings should be used.
• Turn on your low beams, even during the daytime. Motorists are required to turn on their headlights anytime their windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to weather conditions. Daytime running lights are not enough. Motorists who do not comply with the law may face a fine.
Motorists also should prepare for winter by restocking their emergency kits with items such as nonperishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cellphone charger and a small snow shovel. These kits should be tailored to any specific needs that may exist such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.