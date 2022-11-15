penndot-logo.jpg
As forecasters see the possibility of 1-3 inches of snow in the Laurel Highlands through Thursday, White Township-based Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 is outlining the district’s preparedness for the coming winter season and reminding motorists of safe winter driving practices.

“Winter is coming, and we’ll be ready,” said District 10 Executive Brian Allen. “Our winter preparations are aimed keeping our roadways passable and motorists safe. Our crews have been doing their part to get equipment and supplies ready.”

