The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently recognized 15 PennDOT employees for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies at 2020 Innovation Awards, including a man from Shelocta.
Employees were recognized with both IdeaLink 20/20 and WorkSmart awards. IdeaLink and WorkSmart are online suggestion systems that allow employees to share their ideas and efficient work practices. Over the last decade, PennDOT staffers submitted more than 3,000 ideas through IdeaLink, several hundred of which have been implemented. Since 2016, nearly 200 smart practices have been published in PennDOT’s WorkSmart system.
“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a news release. “I’m proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”
Among those honored during an online ceremony was Seth Marshall, of Shelocta, a civil engineer supervisor in the design unit has been with PennDOT for 14 years.
Marshall saw a need to modernize the way District 10 solicits feedback for construction projects and winter road services. The electronic survey for construction replaced paper surveys mailed to residents in the project areas. The survey replaced previous, unsuccessful attempts to reach customers by phone. The survey generated a healthy response and helped the district make timely improvements to winter services. The new process allows customers to complete online surveys regarding construction projects in their area, or areas they have traveled through, as well as PennDOT’s winter road maintenance.