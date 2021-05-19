The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 said resurfacing will take place beginning Monday at 7 a.m. on Philadelphia Street between Ninth and 12th streets in downtown Indiana.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said resurfacing is scheduled through Thursday, May 27, from the intersection of Philadelphia Street and Ninth Street/Oakland Avenue to that of Philadelphia and 12th streets, with work to continue through to 12th Street.
Plans call for the roadway being milled and paved, with adjustments also planned to the railroad crossing between 11th and 12th streets, to provide motorists with a smoother ride.
Gibbs said it is part of the work contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has been doing in downtown Indiana, which previously involved a replacement box culvert over White’s Run, near Philadelphia and 11th.
Altogether it is a $4.06 million project that was centered around culverts carrying Philadelphia Street over White’s Run as well as Marsh Run several blocks to the east on the other side of the downtown Indiana business district.
Gibbs said motorists should expect delays in that area, a gateway to the downtown Indiana business district, while work is being completed.
Unlike last year, when a detour set up involving Water, Church and 12th streets, “there is not a detour planned,” Gibbs said. “Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic as needed.”
As has been the case for more than a year because of the pandemic, work on this project will be in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan.
Gibbs said that plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
The Philadelphia Street work is one of two major projects in the Indiana-White Township area. Work also continues on Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) between Rustic Lodge Road and the U.S. Route 422 interchange in White Township.
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County, have been involved in a $19.83 million widening and resurfacing project, that also includes replacing the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, and installing sidewalks along Route 286.
A single-lane closure occurred last month on Oakland Avenue. That was followed by a new traffic pattern expected to remain in place throughout the summer months.
PennDOT said completion of the entire Oakland Avenue project is expected by the end of 2023.
Gibbs said motorists can check conditions on those projects as well as more than 40,000 roadway miles across the state by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. It also is available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website as well as www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.