In a letter dated Nov. 13 with copies handed to the supervisors at their board meeting Wednesday, PennDOT District 10 Maintenance Services Engineer Michael Shanshala said drivers exceeding the posted speed limit on Philadelphia Street may be causing concerns the township has on traffic entering from the side streets.
“Therefore, we will periodically schedule a speed minder to be placed on S.R. 4032 near this intersection to remind motorists of the 35 mph speed limit,” Shanshala wrote. “We will also inform the Pennsylvania State Police of the speeding concern.”
The concern was heightened Sept. 13 when a westbound motorist missed the turn onto Acorn Street from Philadelphia Street and crashed, shearing off a gas meter at a nearby apartment complex. The crash took down a utility pole and the complex’s large sign along Philadelphia Street, and vibrated the windows of the apartments.
It also led state police to file charges against Guanzhen Bo, 23, of Upper St. Clair, Allegheny County, of driving under the influence and summary traffic offenses. Court records said Bo had a blood alcohol level in excess of 0.16 percent.
Neighborhood residents said that crash was the most recent of a series of accidents at that location over the past four years. It has prompted those residents, including complex manager Steve Hilinski and township Supervisor Eugene Gemmell, to try to persuade the state transportation department to install a traffic light there.
Gemmell said after the crash that PennDOT promised the traffic signal when Acorn Street was realigned in anticipation of construction of that apartment complex. Prior to the realignment, in 2009, a PennDOT spokesman told the Gazette that a traffic light was not required immediately at the new intersection but that officials anticipated the need of a light once drivers’ habits adjust to using the new route.
Since the realignment, Hilinski said in September, traffic on Acorn Street has increased from about 15 vehicles a day to between 200 and 300.
The crash prompted the supervisors to ask PennDOT for a traffic survey at that intersection, and township manager Milt Lady told the board on Oct. 28 that PennDOT had completed the survey.
Shanshala wrote that the sight distance from both College Lodge Road and Acorn Street were found to be sufficient for the existing 35 mph speed limit. However, he wrote to Lady, “we can re-evaluate the need for a traffic signal in the future if the traffic patterns change significantly.”
Shanshala’s letter was a highlight of a relatively brief meeting.
Board Chairman George Lenz said he had found a March 8, 1995, White’s Woods study put together by David E. Beale, a consulting forester from Elderton, Armstrong County. Lenz made copies for the board and said it should help the supervisors in further efforts to deal with the 247-acre nature center along the Indiana Borough line.
Concerns over White’s Woods were raised by Dave Dahlheimer of Friends of White’s Woods, who asked about submitting comments toward the revised township comprehensive plan. Dahlheimer said he saw no specific mention of White’s Woods in that plan,
The 20-page “White Township 2020 Priorities” plan does include “implementing a stewardship plan for township forest properties, including removal of invasive plants and dead and diseased trees.”
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said the plan could be adopted following a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 16, if there are no significant changes in that document.
Asked by Dahlheimer if suggestions from FWW could be included, Anderson said they could be sent to the township municipal building, but any action would be up to the supervisors.
The plan as proposed has been posted on a new township website, www.whitetownship.org.
The public hearing about the comprehensive plan will precede the regular board meeting at which final action is expected on a 2021 township budget. The proposed budget, which has been described as tight but without any new taxes, is available for review weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the township building, 950 Indian Springs Road.