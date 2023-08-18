The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday that a new, modernized commercial driver’s license skills test will be implemented at all PennDOT Driver License Centers that offer CDL skills tests and at all third-party CDL driving skill testers beginning Aug. 28.
PennDOT said the new test will ensure that CDL drivers have the knowledge and skills to drive safely on the road while waiving outdated requirements that hold workers back.
Also effective Aug. 28, PennDOT will waive the “Under the Hood requirement” for school bus drivers, which means they will no longer need to take the portion of the CDL test that requires them to identify engine components.
Noting that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has created a long-term waiver extension that allows a state to modify the CDL test for drivers seeking to obtain a school bus endorsement. PennDOT will implement this waiver, which will be in effect through Nov. 27.
More information on CDLs and copies of the Commercial Driver License Manuals can be found on the Commercial Drivers page on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.
