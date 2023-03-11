penndot-logo.jpg
Picasa

Daily forecasts of rain and snow through Tuesday across the region is prompting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 to advise motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during upcoming storms.

Their immediate focus is on snow that could accumulate up to two inches Friday night into Saturday morning, but long-range forecasts from AccuWeather call for 2-4 inches between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening, occasionally mixed with or changing to rain.

