Daily forecasts of rain and snow through Tuesday across the region is prompting the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in District 10 to advise motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during upcoming storms.
Their immediate focus is on snow that could accumulate up to two inches Friday night into Saturday morning, but long-range forecasts from AccuWeather call for 2-4 inches between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening, occasionally mixed with or changing to rain.
Additionally, PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said, it is possible that speed restrictions will be implemented on various roadways during the overnight weather event and possibly again with the likely precipitation early in the coming week.
Gibbs, whose district includes Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson and Clarion counties, said PennDOT’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. She said PennDOT crews will continue to treat and plow roadways until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
As has frequently been PennDOT’s advice as severe storms beckon, Gibbs said drivers should prepare or restock their emergency kits with items such as nonperishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cellphone charger and a small snow shovel. She said motorists should tailor their kits to any specific needs that they or their families have such as baby supplies, extra medication and pet supplies.
Also, during winter weather, PennDOT advises drivers to be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment. When encountering a plow truck, drivers should:
• Stay at least six car lengths behind an operating plow truck and remember that the main plow is wider than the truck.
• Be alert since plow trucks generally travel much more slowly than other traffic.
• When a plow truck is traveling toward you, move as far away from the center of the road as is safely possible, and remember that snow can obscure the actual snow plow width.
• Never try to pass or get between several trucks plowing side by side in a “plow train.” The weight of the snow thrown from the plow can quickly cause smaller vehicles to lose control, creating a hazard for nearby vehicles.
• Never travel next to a plow truck since there are blind spots where the operator can’t see, and they can occasionally be moved sideways when hitting drifts or heavy snowpack.
• Keep your lights on to help the operator better see your vehicle. Also remember that under Pennsylvania state law, vehicle lights must be on every time a vehicle’s wipers are on due to inclement weather.
Motorists also are reminded the law requires drivers to remove accumulated ice or snow from their vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof, within 24 hours after a storm has ended.
This applies to all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. Drivers in violation of the law are subject to a fine of $50. Additionally, motorists can be cited up to $1,500 if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.