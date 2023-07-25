What was supposed to be a nighttime job of repaving Philadelphia Street on the western end of Indiana Borough became a daylight duty instead on Monday, after a problem with contractor Quaker Sales Corporation’s plant.
“The contractor’s plant broke down Saturday night and they had only a small amount of work left, so we granted permission to complete the work during the day,” said Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 based in White Township.
“The contractor is required to complete their paving work between the morning and afternoon rush hours,” Gibbs continued. “This will complete the paving work on the project.”
The work covered Philadelphia Street from the YMCA of Indiana County over the White Township line to Station Street, and included the reconstruction of ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 at 12th and 13th streets.
Completion of the paving work was expected Monday, but some finish work still must be done, as well as grading of the dirt and seeding. Gibbs said all of that would be completed at a later time.
Otherwise, the PennDOT spokeswoman said, Quaker State crews are to be done with the Philadelphia Street project by the contract’s end on Aug. 11.
The work is one of multiple projects that have been going on in and around Indiana Borough and White Township, including Peoples’ Gas line work and the borough’s annual paving efforts.
