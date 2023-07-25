Work near completion on Philadelphia Street

A problem with contractor Quaker Sales Corporation’s asphalt plant forced the Johnstown-based company to finish during daylight hours Monday what has been an overnight project on Philadelphia Street west of the downtown Indiana business district.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

“The contractor’s plant broke down Saturday night and they had only a small amount of work left, so we granted permission to complete the work during the day,” said Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 based in White Township.