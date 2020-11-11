Two more area school districts have reported cases of students and/or staff testing positive for COVID-19.
Penns Manor Area School District Superintendent Daren Johnston said Tuesday that the district had been notified by both a parent of a high school student and the Pennsylvania Department of Health that a high school student had tested positive for COVID-19.
Johnston said the student has not been in school since Friday. He said the district has worked with the state health officials to identify and communicate with individuals who were in contact with the student.
“We wish our student a speedy recovery,” Johnston said in a letter to the Penns Manor community. “All members of our school community are encouraged to continue monitoring for the symptoms of COVID-19 and communicate any concerns with your health care professional and school nurse.”
Earlier this week, three cases were reported in the Apollo-Ridge School District.
On Monday, the district said on its website, it received notification that a student and a staff member at Apollo-Ridge High School tested positive for the virus.
On Sunday, Apollo-Ridge received notice that a staff member at that district’s elementary school also had tested positive for COVID-19.
In all three cases, officials said those individuals will not return to school until they have completed isolation procedures for COVID-19.
They also said all students and staff who were potentially in close contact, have received or will receive personalized communications from the school or state Department of Health.
They stressed that if parents or guardians do not receive additional communications from the school or Department of Health, your child is presently not thought to be among those who were potentially exposed.