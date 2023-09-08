WalletHub, a personal finance company that regularly measures a wide variety of issues, has issued its annual report on the most and least equitable school districts in Pennsylvania.
According to WalletHub spokeswoman Diana Polk, her company scored the equitability of each school district in Pennsylvania based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
Pennsylvania has the 21st least equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, as was the case a year ago, but some districts within the state are fairer than others.
Locally, it ranked Penns Manor Area 19th, with a score of 1.71 based on $19,536 in expenditures per pupil and average district income of $55,545. That’s down from fifth place a year ago, when its score was 0.17, average expenditures per pupil was actually lower, $18,636, and so was the average income, $53,844.
Other area districts were ranked as follows:
• Freeport Area 26th, 2.24, $15,280, $75,818.
• Harmony Area 32nd, 2.66, $21,024, $48,750
• United 34th, 2.86, $19,085, $56,615.
• Leechburg Area 55th, 3.83, $18,693, $62,829. Leechburg was eighth last year, with a score of 0.71, a lower expenditure per pupil, $17,480, and a lower average income, $58,908.
• Ligonier Valley 116th, 10.23, $17,356, $58,688.
• Apollo-Ridge 118th, 10.34, $18,279, $54,805.
• Purchase Line 119th, 10.45, $19,445, $49,922.
• River Valley 139th, 12.07, $21,932, $55,122.
• Armstrong 153rd, 13.72, $17,055, $57,535.
• Marion Center Area 174th, 15.2, $18,141, $52,035.
• Northern Cambria, 18.76, $17,847, $50,809.
• Indiana Area 215th, 19.46, $17,536, $51,610.
• Homer-Center 259th, 22.59, $17,418, $49,947.
• Cambria Heights 278th, 24.52, $14,649, $60,045.
• Derry Area 295th, 25.94, $15,641, $54,977.
• Central Cambria 296th, 25.94, $14,363, $60,250.
• Kiski Area 301st, 26.77, $14,044, $61,001.
• Punxsutawney Area 306th, 27.22, $17,047, $48,300.
