Penns Manor HS.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Penns Manor high school sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

WalletHub, a personal finance company that regularly measures a wide variety of issues, has issued its annual report on the most and least equitable school districts in Pennsylvania.

According to WalletHub spokeswoman Diana Polk, her company scored the equitability of each school district in Pennsylvania based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.