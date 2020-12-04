KENWOOD — There appeared to be few surprises during a 25-minute reorganization meeting of the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors Thursday night.
Robert Packer again was elected board president, Ronald Beilchick vice president, and Director John Hardesty Sr. again will serve as district representative to the Indiana County Technology Center board, Pennsylvania School Boards Association and Agricultural Advisory Committee.
Board Treasurer Jill Eckenrode continues as Penns Manor representative on the ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 board, and Business
Manager/Board Secretary Joshua Muscatello again will serve as district representative on the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee, with Assistant Business Manager Nicole Peterson as first alternate and Superintendent Daren K. Johnston as second alternate.
There was a question about one institution on a long list of depositories for school funds, Wilmington Trust, but Muscatello said Wilmington Trust handles two Penns Manor bond issues and some deposits.
Director Richard Polenik moved, Eckenrode seconded and the board voted 9-0 to approve the entire list which also includes Marion Center Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, PLGIT Investments, CNB Bank, Wells Fargo N.A., and InFirst, S&T and PNC banks.
All actions were approved Thursday by 9-0 votes except for the board president and vice president positions, where Packer and Beilchick abstained from voting for themselves.
Beilchick moved and Director Ronald Larch seconded the naming of The
Indiana Gazette and Cambria County’s Mainline weekly newspapers as publications of general circulation for district legal advertising.
Director Debora Tate moved to continue regular voting meetings on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., while Eckenrode moved to continue committee meetings on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m., with Beilchick seconding each motion.
Also, there was one personnel move, as Larch moved and Director Dr. Paul Boston seconded the motion to accept with regret the retirement of guidance counselor Jill Dabella.
The motion included giving permission to the district to post and advertise the position.