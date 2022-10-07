KENWOOD — At a special voting meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors hired Ashley Carney as a special education teacher, with a starting date to be determined pending release from her current employer.
District officials said she would be hired at Step A of the Master’s Degree column of the pay scale as set forth in the district’s expired Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Penns Manor Education Association.
That means her initial annual salary will be $59,083.
The contract with the PMEA expired at the end of the 2021-22 school year, but the two sides have continued talks.
The brief special meeting was followed by the committee meeting discussing the agenda for the regular school board meeting next Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m.
Items discussed by the board acting as a committee of the whole included hiring assistant coaches for cheerleading and boys’ junior high basketball, bus drivers, a guest teacher and long-term substitute teachers, an adviser for the elementary school student council and a mentor for English Language Arts teachers.