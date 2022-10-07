Penns Manor HS.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Penns Manor high school sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — At a special voting meeting Wednesday night, the Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors hired Ashley Carney as a special education teacher, with a starting date to be determined pending release from her current employer.

District officials said she would be hired at Step A of the Master’s Degree column of the pay scale as set forth in the district’s expired Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Penns Manor Education Association.

