Students, faculty and staff posed with guests and honorees including Sheriff Robert Fyock, state Rep. Jim Struzzi and state Sen. Joe Pittman in the high school lobby after Penns Manor’s annual Veterans Day assembly on Thursday.

 Kathleen Dixon/Submitted photo

For the 18th year in a row, Penns Manor honored veterans with an assembly and community service on Nov. 10.

The tradition was particularly special this year, as it was the first time since its inception that the United States did not have military members actively deployed in the nations of Iraq or Afghanistan. To commemorate this fact, agriculture teacher Mr. Jerry Hughes and his students created a wreath to display at the school in honor and remembrance of the sacrifice of all veterans.