For the 18th year in a row, Penns Manor honored veterans with an assembly and community service on Nov. 10.
The tradition was particularly special this year, as it was the first time since its inception that the United States did not have military members actively deployed in the nations of Iraq or Afghanistan. To commemorate this fact, agriculture teacher Mr. Jerry Hughes and his students created a wreath to display at the school in honor and remembrance of the sacrifice of all veterans.
The fundraising and assembly were coordinated by Penns Manor social studies teacher Mr. Dave Fulton and incorporated the talents and efforts of many members of the school and community.
Metz Cafeteria Manager, Chef Wertz, and the Penns Manor cafeteria staff worked to create meals to distribute to veterans in the community.
Penns Manor family and consumer sciences teacher and student council adviser Mrs. Bethanny Cessna and the student council students organized and distributed the meals to veterans throughout the day.
Elementary students, teachers and staff created cards and signs to send to veterans to thank them for their service.
Members of Clymer Legion Post 222 posted and retired the colors during the assembly.
At the beginning of the assembly, Penns Manor veterans, including learning support teacher and Marine Corps veteran Mrs. Kim Bodek, Maintenance Supervisor and Air Force veteran Mr. Mark Dalton, substitute teacher and Air Force Veteran Mr. Greg Marsh and substitute teacher and Army veteran Aaron Keith, led the Pledge of Allegiance. Army Veteran, alumnus and cross country and track coach Mr. Tom Hubert was in attendance as well.
Instrumental music teacher Mr. Paul Rode and his students prepared and performed music during the assembly, including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Amazing Grace” and taps. A perennial tradition is that the students perform “Armed Forces Medley” and service members are asked to stand during the anthem of their branch of service to be recognized.
Technology Supervisor Mr. Dave Gramling and Assistant Business Manager Mrs. Nicole Peterson, with the help of student Connor Crowley, recorded and live-streamed the assembly so that community members who couldn’t attend in person were still able to watch the assembly.
High school and fourth- and fifth-grade students and faculty and staff raised $362 for the Western Pennsylvania Veterans Relief Fund in the weeks leading up to the assembly. Volunteer firefighters and Penns Manor students Isabella Wenzel, Isaac Foreback and Dallas Leasure presented the money to longtime Western Pennsylvania Veterans Relief Fund supporter and veteran Sheriff Robert Fyock. They also thanked Sheriff Fyock for his 50 years of service in law enforcement.
Boy Scouts and Penns Manor students Nathan Raffaele, Ryan Brady, Ryan Dugas, Tyler Mellott and Logan Keith demonstrated how to fold the American flag in a flag-folding ceremony led by Fyock.
The Boy Scouts presented the folded flag to Army veteran Dr. Kacy Crowley, who thanked the students for the flag and addressed the assembly about her experience as a veteran. Crowley spoke about her path to joining the military and her experience in the military. She shared with students that most veterans are not expecting to be thanked for their service, but that they hope that people value the freedoms that veterans have sacrificed to protect.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi and state Sen. Joe Pittman attended the ceremony and addressed students. Both Struzzi and Pittman thanked veterans for their service and urged students to remember and honor the sacrifice that veterans made to ensure the freedoms in our country.
Remarks from Penns Manor Principal Michelle Dolges closed the assembly. Dolges reminded students of the importance of observing Veterans Day and thanked everyone who attended and worked so hard to organize the day’s events.