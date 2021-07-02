KENWOOD — Three companies offered bids for diesel fuel and gasoline contracts with Penns Manor Area School District.
At the school board’s committee meeting Thursday night, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston opened bids from American Natural Supply Satterlee Leasing of Rochester Mills; Friday Gas and Oil of Weedville, Elk County; and the Pennsylvania operations of Petroleum Traders Corporation of Fort Wayne, Ind.
None of the companies offered firm prices for either fuel, but variable prices covering four categories of diesel volume (8,000 and more gallons; 6,000 to 7,999 gallons; 3,000 to 5,999 gallons; and 500-2,999 gallons), and two categories of unleaded gasoline (1,500 gallons and up; and 500 to 1,499 gallons).
Petroleum Traders and Friday Gas and Oil offered prices for one-, two- and three-year contracts. Friday also offered discounts on payments made with five-, 10- and 15-day periods.
Contracts are to be awarded at the board’s regular voting meeting Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m.
Other matters on the July 8 agenda include renewal of online program and assessment agreements with Edmentum, in 2021-22 at a price of $4,331.25 for the high school and $825 for the elementary school, for a total of $5,156.25.
Johnston said a leak in a pipe on the school campus is not where it was first suspected. Instead of a 250-foot line needing repairs between where the driveway circles back to the high school cafeteria and the concession stand, a 108-foot line will be needed from that driveway into the high school building.
The superintendent also said the district is asking C&L Installers for a price for replacement of a torn carpet in a classroom. He said the district may move away from carpets and vinyl composition tile to luxury vinyl tile.
Johnston also reported that the Summer Learning Camp at the elementary school has drawn 54 students per day during its first session, which concluded Thursday.
The camp’s second session will be conducted Aug. 2-5 and 9-12, with activities that include reading, math, physical activities and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) experiments.
Also, Penns Manor is looking ahead to its first district-wide Comprehensive Planning Committee meeting, scheduled July 15 at 6:30 p.m.