In its monthly business meeting Wednesday, the Penns Manor School board prepared to usher in the new school year by approving maintenance projects and education resources, as well as confirming coaches for the school year.
Before the motions, however, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston announced that students should have received documentation regarding bus routes, a Chromebook agreement and insurance information at the beginning at this week. Orientation for Pre-K students occurred Tuesday evening while sixth grade orientation took place Wednesday evening. Kindergarten orientation will begin next week.
Next week also marks the kickoff for fall sports as well as orientation for substitute and support staff. Students can also begin to review and change their schedules through Sapphire, an online software, starting Wednesday.
Aug. 21-23 will mark the return of teachers to the school district, according to Johnston, and the first day for students attending the Indiana County Technology Center will be Aug. 23. The first day for all students at the Penns Manor School District will be Aug. 24, which will largely remain similar to last year, according to Johnston.
“It’s nice to have a year where there’s not a lot of changes,” he said. “We have a couple new teachers coming in because we had retirements, but thank goodness we’re coming back in under regular protocol and procedures for not dealing with COVID.”
The school board will still be reworking new teacher induction plans and redevelopment of professional development plans over the next few months while students begin the new year.
Notably, the school board approved the high school students’ activity accounts for the school year; approved a deal with Builder’s Hardware to replace doors and a door frame costing $7,831; hired Tim Twigg as the junior varsity boys’ basketball coach and reshuffled the coaching staff for the junior varsity girls’ volleyball team due to a leave request from head coach Janessa Hardesty.
The school board have also finalized the drivers and routes for the school buses.
The school board will meet again on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. for its monthly committee meeting and on Sept. 13 at the same time for its monthly business meeting.
