Penns-Manor-School-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

In its monthly business meeting Wednesday, the Penns Manor School board prepared to usher in the new school year by approving maintenance projects and education resources, as well as confirming coaches for the school year.

Before the motions, however, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston announced that students should have received documentation regarding bus routes, a Chromebook agreement and insurance information at the beginning at this week. Orientation for Pre-K students occurred Tuesday evening while sixth grade orientation took place Wednesday evening. Kindergarten orientation will begin next week.