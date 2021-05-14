KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a proposed 2021-22 general operating budget that would hold the line on real estate taxes.
The budget as presented is a plan for $18,569,280 in expenses, balanced by $18,358,532 in revenues and the borrowing of $210,748 from the district’s fund balance.
Both figures are up from last year, when the district anticipated $18,081,761 in revenues and $18,300,860 in expenditures for the 2020-21 school year. Final action would come when the board meets June 17 at 7 p.m.
Quite a few matters came up on Thursday’s agenda, including new four-year contracts for Joshua Muscatello as board secretary and Nicole Peterson as assistant board secretary, both at annual salaries of $1,200 during the period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2025.
School Director Debora Tate was chosen to continue as board treasurer for the 2021-22 school year, with a $5,000 bond and her agreement to waive the salary.
There also was board approval of an agreement with Kotzan CPA & Associates P.C. to provide audits for the years ending June 30, 2021, at a cost of $16,000; June 30, 2022, at a cost of $16,000; and June 30, 2023, at a cost of $16,500.
The board approved submission of a Flexible Instruction Days application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, as an alternate approach to delivering instruction if a circumstance arises that prevents instruction in a customary manner.
It approved a list of graduates for Penns Manor Area High School’s Class of 2021, pending completion of all district requirements.
It approved a three-year access renewal of Edulink ($10,691) and one-year access renewals for Xello ($2,000), Turnitin ($1,670), Acadience Math and Reading ($2,397.75), ProSoft Financial products through Harris School Solutions ($13,426) and online assessment from ESGI ($1,917).
It entered into a second-year, one-year contract renewal with Metz Culinary Management for supervision and operation of a food service program at a cost not to exceed $175,000; approved an agreement with Adelphoi Education Services as a service provider for an Alternative Education Program placement as necessary during the 2021-22 school year, at a variety of per diem rates; and approved agreements with Ignite Education Solutions to provide a Behavioral Therapist for 2021-22 (at a cost of $31,308.19) and a Drop Out Prevention program at Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School, at a cost not to exceed $69,198.89.
It gave the administration permission to operate a Credit Recovery Program to senior students at the high school during June 2021 and a P.M.A.E.S. Summer Learning Camp at the elementary school during June and August 2021.
Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III moneys will be utilized to pay the cost of these programs.
The board also approved:
• Summer salary in a lump sum payment at the end of the school year for staffers Erica Lauer and Jerry Hughes, if the funds are available.
• Maura D’Anna as a day-to-day Health and Physical Education PK-12 teacher.
• Clifford Chiplis, Berdena Beck and Melissa Hernandez as bus drivers and substitutes for TriCounty Transportation.
• Larkyn Crowe as a sports volunteer for the 2020-21 school year.
• Advertising a 4.5-hour cafeteria position.
• An agreement with Twolick Valley HVAC LLC. to install two mini-split heat pumps at the Fitness Center at a cost of $7,336.14.
• Letting the varsity football team conduct an overnight football camp at Camp Seph Mack Aug. 15-20.
• It accepted with regret the retirement of cafeteria worker Elizabeth Kokla, effective June 30. She had been employed at Penns Manor Area since May 1998.
• It approved an agreement with Chromebook for a self-funded student accidental device insurance; and with Edlio LLC for online school payment and related services.
• It approved a one-year contract with options for two additional years with Lifetouch for publication of district elementary and high school yearbooks. The cost of the elementary yearbook will be $10 per copy and the high school yearbook $46.40 per copy.
• And it approved an agreement with Link Computer Corporation for purchase of a Scale Computing HC3 virtualization platform at a cost of $54,480 as per a state COSTARS 003-040 contract.
Superintendent Daren K. Johnston expressed the district’s thanks to EarthCraft Landscaping of Indiana for working with the Penns Manor Agriculture Department in designing and completing the new landscape at the high school marquee.
And he reported that a video had been produced, publicizing the district’s agricultural education, that was shared with districts in Indiana and Cambria counties.
Gwen Stahl was honored as Penns Manor Education Association student of the month.
Comet players who made the 2021 All-Gazette Basketball Team included girls First Team members Megan Dumm and Kassidy Smith, as well as Anna Peterman among the Best of the Rest. Jason Miloser was honored as Gazette Girls’ Coach of the Year.
Grant Grimaldi made the boys First Team while Max Hill and Dimitri Lieb were among the Best of the Rest.
The Penns Manor Future Business Leaders of America was a first place state winner for Local Market Share (based on the percentage of student FBLA involvement in the high school). The Penns Manor FBLA was named a Gold Seal Chapter and placed ninth in the state for the William Selden Outstanding Chapter Award
Maddison Martin placed fifth and Allison Polenik sixth in Healthcare Administration. Sabrina Smith placed tenth in Job Interview and also earned the “Future” Business Achievement Award, Allison Stiteler placed fifth in the category Introduction to FBLA, and Luke Rainey placed eighth in Current Events, ninth in Microeconomics and tenth in Macroeconomics.
The Parliamentary Procedures team of Reilly Hill, Allison Johnson, Gretta Ratay and Matthew Zayachak placed fourth and qualified to compete at Nationals. The Management Information Systems team of Autumn Cramer, Mason Engel and Parker Clayton placed second and also qualified to compete at Nationals.
In the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA State Championships, Marlee Abrams won first place in the Medical Terminology Contest and will now be competing virtually at the 2021 SkillsUSA National Championships in June.
Kassidy Smith was named to the 2021 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls’ Basketball Class 2A third team.
And eighth grader Alex Polenik competed at the Mountain Lion Middle School Track and Field Classic where he won the discus event; setting a school-record with a throw of 160’, and the shot put with a throw of 39-8.