At its monthly meeting Wednesday evening, the Penns Manor Area School Board recognized two of its members for 16 years of service.
John Hardesty and vice president Jill Eckenrode, who were elected to the board in April and September of 2007, respectively, were recognized for their service by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. To signify the occasion, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston presented both members with a certificate sent by the PSBA.
“We wanted to thank them for all their commitment and service for the district over the past 16 years,” Johnston said.
PSBA recognizes all school board members who have served for eight years and then every four years after that, making this the third time the two board members have been recognized by the organization.
Additionally, the school board approved routine changes to the school district’s policies, including two that involved school board proceedings.
While most policies were passed with unanimous support, policies 006, titled “Meetings”; and 903, titled “Public Participation in Board Meetings,” were opposed by board member Jody Rainey.
He said he didn’t disagree with them, but felt that there should have been more work to improve the efficiency of these rules.
“I thought we could have investigated a little more efficiently to handle those two matters,” he said.
Johnston said the changes regarding those policies include changing the number of present members required to vote on measures that require two-thirds of members’ approval to pass, and requiring that individuals seeking to speak at meetings must be a resident or taxpayer of the school district.
Additional topics discussed include the upcoming homecoming game on Friday, the first grading notices for students will be sent on Sept. 25 and announcing that a new induction plan is in the works, which will change how new teachers are trained and mentored within the district.
The school board will meet next at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in the district’s board room for its monthly committee meeting.
