Penns-Manor-School-002.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

At its monthly meeting Wednesday evening, the Penns Manor Area School Board recognized two of its members for 16 years of service.

John Hardesty and vice president Jill Eckenrode, who were elected to the board in April and September of 2007, respectively, were recognized for their service by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. To signify the occasion, Superintendent Daren K. Johnston presented both members with a certificate sent by the PSBA.