On Tuesday, Marion Center Bank presented Penns Manor Area School with a check for $59,000.
The bank was approved for tax credits under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
“I’m pleased to present Penns Manor Area School with the $59,000 scholarship contribution,” George Karlheim, bank president and CEO, said in a news release. “Giving back to the communities we serve through donations and programs like the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program is a vital initiative for the bank.”
“The Penns Manor Area School District and Penns Manor Foundation are grateful for Marion Center Bank’s continued support of our district’s academic, scholarship, athletic and extracurricular programs,” said Joshua Muscatello, business manager for Penns Manor.
“This partnership has allowed the district and foundation to fund programs and purchases that normally would be out of reach.”
EITC tax credits are awarded to eligible businesses contributing to a scholarship organization, an educational improvement organization and/or a pre-kindergarten scholarship organization. Tax credits may be applied against the tax liability of a business for the tax year in which the contribution was made.
A complete listing of approved scholarship organizations can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.