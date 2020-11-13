KENWOOD — As has happened elsewhere in Pennsylvania, Penns Manor Area School District has experienced a recent upswing in COVID-19 cases.
Penns Manor Superintendent Daren Johnston told the school board Thursday night that there had been 74 confirmed cases between the start of the pandemic in March and this week — but with three students and an employee being confirmed as testing positive for the virus in the past 10 days.
“We currently have 64 students at the high school that are quarantined,” Johnston said, “Nineteen at the elementary school.”
It doesn’t mean a change in class schedules — yet.
“I am not sitting here tonight saying we are making a switch,” Johnston said. However, “we may need to move to a different instruction model for a period of time, especially at the high school.”
That different model could occur for more than just reports of positive cases. Staffing also may be an issue, he said.
“Every school district has a difficult time getting substitutes,” the superintendent said. “We cannot in our day and age do what we did a year ago.”
In short, in order to keep the students safe, they won’t be corralled into the gymnasium or auditorium, as might have been the case in the past.
He said a positive case on Nov. 2 resulted in 15 students being put on that quarantine list, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed the results of contact tracing. In most of those cases, the superintendent said, “Those students are expected to return Monday.”
He said a student confirmed as positive on Nov. 6 was part of a group quarantined on Nov. 2, while another confirmed student case on Tuesday put another 14 students into quarantine.
“If we have a positive student in a room, others within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes are put on the contact tracing list and quarantined,” he said. “Other students have been quarantined because Mom and Dad contacted us.”
Johnston thanked parents for their part in keeping the district informed about the problem: “You’re calling us before the DOH gets to call us,” Johnston said. “It helps us work ahead, actually.”
He also had a rundown on COVID-19 cases by ZIP code since March, including six confirmed cases covering all ages in Heilwood, seven to date in Strongstown, 22 in Penn Run and 39 in Clymer. No confirmed cases were reported in Alverda.
If there is a positive case, Johnston said, “we talk to every teacher that a child has throughout the day.”
There’s a look back at the dates since an infection likely happened.
“We even go to the bus garage to look at video.”