In a statement dated Thursday, the district said it was notified by an outside agency that an employee who works for the agency in Penns Manor Area Elementary School tested positive.
It said the employee had not been in school since Tuesday.
In a statement dated Friday, the district said it was notified by both a Penns Manor Area High School employee and the Pennsylvania Department of Health that the employee has tested positive.
The district said it worked with DOH to identify and communicate that no other individual in the school community was in contact. It also said that employee has not been in school since Nov. 24.
The district wished both employees a speedy recovery.
There was no indication in the latest announcements about any change that may occur in the existing handling of classes. The district has offered classes on the brick-and-mortar Penns Manor campus in Kenwood; instruction from district teachers using Google Classroom and supporting software; and the Penns Manor Area Cyber Academy, which utilizes district teachers as well as teachers from the Edgenuity instruction platform.
It also said all members of the Penns Manor Area school community are encouraged to continue monitoring for the symptoms of COVID-19 and communicate any concerns with their health care professional and school nurse.