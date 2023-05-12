Penns Manor School 002.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock news photos. Penns Manor School District.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

KENWOOD — In its monthly business meeting, the Penns Manor school board approved numerous measures, including the district’s proposed general operating budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

Since the district is anticipating receiving ESSERS funding as part of the 2020 CARES Act, the school board is expecting a $638,407.62 surplus for next year. However, this budget is not final. Board members are still waiting for the state legislature to pass its budget before Penns Manor’s final budget can be passed.