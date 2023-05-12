KENWOOD — In its monthly business meeting, the Penns Manor school board approved numerous measures, including the district’s proposed general operating budget for the 2023-2024 school year.
Since the district is anticipating receiving ESSERS funding as part of the 2020 CARES Act, the school board is expecting a $638,407.62 surplus for next year. However, this budget is not final. Board members are still waiting for the state legislature to pass its budget before Penns Manor’s final budget can be passed.
The school board also approved many expenditures for support programs for students. One such program is the Drop Out Prevention program by Ignite Education Solutions, which provides students in danger of falling behind or failing out a chance to catch up. This program will take place at the Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School in Cambria Township and will not exceed a cost of $74,639.21.
Additionally, the board approved two agreements to perform maintenance on the facilities. The first is with the McClure Company, which will upgrade the fire alarms in the schools at a cost of $119,270. This will be paid for using the school districts capital reserve funds.
The second agreement will cover painting of the facilities which will be performed by Tom Talmadge Painting and Wallpapering. The cost is set to not exceed $9,950 and will be paid for with the district’s building and grounds funds.
Other business discussed was the purchase of new Chromebooks for students, the hiring of Jessica Marron as the new agriculture teacher and the retirement of Ron Fulton as a math and driver’s education teacher.
The school board will meet again in its monthly committee meeting on June 7 at 7 p.m.
