PA seal

The Pennsylvania Seal in the state House majority caucus room.

 Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall

Pennsylvania House lawmakers passed eight bipartisan bills, including four with unanimous approval, in the lower chamber’s return to session last week after a nearly two-month hiatus.

With a narrow one-vote majority for the first time in more than a decade, House committees also cued up a blizzard of bills on Democratic policy priorities, such as protection from discrimination for LGBTQ+ people and a suite of gun safety measures.

Peter Hall is a reporter for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star with more than 20 years experience.