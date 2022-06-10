Gas prices in Pennsylvania reached historic highs Thursday as the Commonwealth’s average cost per gallon rose to $5.05, about 50 cents above the national average.
As of Thursday, Indiana’s average cost per gallon of regular gas was $5.02. This was slightly lower than the state’s average, with Pike County having the highest average cost per gallon at $5.19 and Warren County having the lowest at $4.91, according to AAA.
AAA data showed that average gas prices across the state on Thursday were $5.05 per gallon of regular gas, $5.36 per gallon of mid-grade gas, $5.64 per gallon of premium gas and $6.19 per gallon of diesel.
Thursday’s average gas prices marked a 24-cent increase since last week, a 54-cent increase since May and a $1.87 increase since the same time last year, according to AAA.
From a national perspective, Pennsylvania had the 14th-highest average cost per gallon in the nation on Thursday, with the state of California having the highest national average at $6.39 per gallon and Georgia having the lowest at $4.41 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that provides real-time fuel prices.
And with the rising costs of other essentials like food, rent and utilities, some Indiana County residents are having to make significant cutbacks to accommodate for the costs of gas.
Bob Schaffer, who works at Debnar’s Pools, Spas, Lawn and Garden in Indiana, commutes roughly 20 miles from Saltsburg. He said the “outrageous” price of gas commuting to and from work costs him an entire day of income each week.
“You have to cut back on going any places,” Schaffer said. “As (gas prices) go higher, the less you’re doing — no more going out to eat, nothing like that.”
Schaffer said the rise in gas prices has significantly impacted how he budgets for essentials.
“You have to cut back on stuff just because you’re buying gas,” Schaffer said. “You have to cut back on just about everything.”
Schaffer said gas prices have greatly impacted the community and that many people in the area are having similar issues.
“That’s all you hear people talk about at work,” Schaffer said.
“Just like right there,” Schafer continued, gesturing at his more-than-$70 bill at the pump. “I got almost half a tank.”
Nicole Hopkins, who works remotely, expressed similar concerns about gas prices reaching $5 per gallon.
“It makes me want to throw up,” Hopkins said. “I don’t know how much it’s going to cost to fill up my gas tank, but I know it’s going to be over $100.”
Hopkins said she’s grateful she works remotely because she doesn’t have to travel a lot. Though, she said she and her family have become more conscious of where they drive and how often they need to drive there.
“I started making sure my husband only made, say, one trip to Indiana instead of coming home, putting the kids to bed and then going back to Indiana to finish whatever he had to work on,” Hopkins said.
She said that if she didn’t work remotely, she’d likely have to cut back on many of her expenses.
“People still need to get where they’re going,” Hopkins said, “so can they really just not drive? I don’t think that’s really an option.”
She said she thinks rising gas prices have had both social and economic impacts on the community, as fewer people spending money on things like entertainment and eating out decreases the amount of money coming into the area.
Marty Yachisko, who said she uses her car only to drive around town, said the increase in gas prices are “terrible.”
“You pay what you have to pay,” Yachisko said. “I don’t understand why pipelines closed down. Why don’t they open it up?”
Yachisko said she doesn’t know exactly how rising gas costs have impacted the area, but she raised concerns over whether people could afford the cost of gas while still having to get around.
“People don’t have money,” Yachisko said, “and you need money to (drive places).”