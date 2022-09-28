The River Valley school board recognized and awarded certificates to five students during a regular board meeting Tuesday for papers they submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s essay contest in May.
Established in 1722, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is the oldest supreme court in the United States. The essay contest was one of several events and activities sponsored by the court to commemorate its 300th anniversary.
Students from Kathleen Hanlon’s sixth-grade ELA classes participated in the contest, and the Supreme Court responded with letters, certificates, personalized notes and even gifts addressed to some of the students. The school board awarded additional certificates Tuesday to Anthony Basile, Lilian Good, Jacob Mutchler, Mackenzie Darnell and Dimitri Zist for their essay submissions and for “represent(ing) our school in such a tremendous fashion.”
“As a research and writing activity, students in Hanlon’s ELA grade 6 classes were asked to research a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice and write about why this justice was particularly inspiring to the student,” said district assistant superintendent Holly Rougeaux. “As these students returned to school as seventh-graders, the Supreme Court reached out and sent beautifully embossed certificates to the middle school, to each student, recognizing their efforts in writing and thanking them for their endeavors.”
In other news Tuesday, during citizens’ remarks on non-agenda items, a parent from the Saltsburg side of the district raised concerns over the amount of time her daughter spent on the bus each day riding to and from school.
“Why is (my daughter) on the bus from Saltsburg to Blairsville to be served breakfast and then returned back to Saltsburg for her cyber-school?” the parent asked the board. “You can serve them breakfast at Saltsburg.”
The parent said her daughter spent around three hours on the bus each day as a result, riding an hour and 30 minutes to Blairsville and back at the beginning of the school day and then another hour and 30 minutes at the end of the school day.
“There’s just no reason, in my mind, as a parent, to take my daughter outside of Saltsburg when her school is in Saltsburg,” she said. “She’s an in-person cyber student.”
District Superintendent Philip Martell said he would have to investigate the issue and get back to the parent.
Also Tuesday, the board found itself split along geographic lines on a number of agenda items. Four motions passed 5-4 with board members from the Saltsburg side of the district — Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson, Melanie Pantalone and Nathan Baird — voting “no,” including:
• A motion to approve payment of bills since the last regular voting meeting in August
• A motion to approve an agreement with Dr. D. Brad Elwood for career education consulting services in an amount not to exceed $22,500
• A motion to approve Banachoski Design to work on STEAM Academy projects in an amount not to exceed $8,000
• A motion to purchase anatomy software and laptops from Touch of Life Technologies in an amount not to exceed $66,900
Despite the split, the board unanimously approved a variety of agenda items Tuesday, including motions to:
• Approve advertising for an RFQ (Request for Quotes) for delinquent tax collections
• Approve the CybX Enhanced Protection Integration SOW Agreement, with an initial payment of $35,770.96 (nine monthly payments of $3,974.54) for the 2022-23 school year; a second payment of $47,694.48 due July 1, 2023; and a third payment of $47,694.48, due July 1, 2024
• Approve the after school care program
• Approve the purchase of five annual subscriptions of Grammarly, at a total cost not to exceed $900
• Approve the hiring of Bonnie Barnhart as a full-time paraprofessional at Saltsburg Elementary School
• Approve the hiring of Kirk Nolan as a security officer, at the rate of $22 per hour for the 2022-23 school year
• Approve the hiring of Megan Price as a 3.75-hour cafeteria aide at Saltsburg Elementary School
• Approve Jessica George as gifted support at Blairsville Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.