Supreme Court Student Essay Awards

The River Valley school board recognized five seventh-grade students Tuesday and awarded certificates for essays they submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's 300th anniversary essay contest in May. From left are district Assistant Superintendent Holly Rougeaux, student Lilian Good, district Superintendent Philip Martell, student Jacob Mutchler, middle school Principal Sara Teacher, students Dimitri Zist and Anthony Basile, sixth-grade ELA teacher Kathleen Hanlon and board vice president Molly Stiles.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

The River Valley school board recognized and awarded certificates to five students during a regular board meeting Tuesday for papers they submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s essay contest in May.

Established in 1722, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is the oldest supreme court in the United States. The essay contest was one of several events and activities sponsored by the court to commemorate its 300th anniversary.