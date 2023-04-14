State-Police.jpg

PennWest Clarion, formerly Clarion College, will host the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program from July 23 through July 28 at the university.

The program is for children ages 13 to 15 from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Northern Indiana counties. Campers will stay at the university the entire week.

Tags