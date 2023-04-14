PennWest Clarion, formerly Clarion College, will host the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program from July 23 through July 28 at the university.
The program is for children ages 13 to 15 from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean and Northern Indiana counties. Campers will stay at the university the entire week.
Camp Cadet activities will include a number of full-range demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, state police specialty units (aviation, forensics, SERT), the Pennsylvania Game Commission, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, a county coroner and the Pennsylvania National Guard.
Campers will also get to participate in a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cooks Forest.
“This is a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and teamwork,” a Camp Cadet news release said. “This is not a camp for problem-solving of young people. The program is conducted under conditions similar to the training experienced by cadets at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.”
Campers must get up in the morning and participate in physical training. Movement around the campus is done in military formation, and campers must address people according to military standards.
The cost of attending the program is $20 per person, as the camp is funded entirely through private donations.
Those interested in attending the Camp Cadet Program can pick up an application at their school; at the state police’s Troop C, Punxsutawney, station; or by contacting Trooper Vaughn R. Norbert at (814) 590-4561, vnorbert@pa.gov, or Trooper Ron Chewning at (814) 938-0521, rchewning@pa.gov.
Submissions are processed as they’re received to fill the camp compliment, and completed applications must be received by June 3.