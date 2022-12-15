Seeds of Faith Christian Academy in Willett recently announced the performance of Merry and Bright, a program of Christmas music featuring Academy students in grades K-12. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Indiana Alliance Church.
Sarah McAdoo, music teacher at Seeds of Faith, will direct the presentation.
The elementary chorus will sing carols, and there will be performances by the high school band and chorus, as well as instrumental solos.
A special presentation by a Seeds of Faith family favorite, the Buckets Ensemble, will also be included in the program.
There is no admission charge. Pastor Marvin Nelson and the Alliance congregation welcome everyone, and there is parking available in the church lot.
The church is located at 2510 Warren Road in Indiana.