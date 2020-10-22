Rugged driving conditions on heavily-traveled South 13th Street may not be alleviated for another year, Indiana Borough officials said Tuesday.
Left in an uneven patchwork of pavement, the street has been excavated at various places and times since mid-summer for utility pipeline repair and replacement and for a municipal storm sewer line improvement between Philadelphia Street and Oakland Avenue.
Whatever temporary surfacing may be completed in the coming weeks will be what drivers will have to endure until the borough completes its 2021 street paving project.
Public Works Committee Chairman Gerald Smith reported at council’s biweekly business meeting that the utility companies, which have been digging South 13th Street for several months, are obligated to resurface streets, to an extent, when they complete their projects.
“Paving is really difficult to get ahead of,” Smith said. “One of the strategies we’ve started to use … is to require utilities to pave half the road when they move on. That has started to work a little bit and we’re seeing a little bit more paving, but we appreciate folks’ patience.”
“Is that what paving half the road looks like?” asked Councilwoman Kaycee Newell.
“No, they haven’t paved the road yet … I think it’s supposed to get at least road grade,” Smith said. “The previous overlay was under road grade, but they will have to improve.”
“It’s rough,” Newell said.
“I know it’s very frustrating for a lot of folks,” Smith said.
“It’s terrible. It’s almost undrivable unless you have a truck,” Newell said.
Smith said South 13th Street will be on the 2021 paving list. The borough’s paving contractor this year didn’t begin milling and resurfacing the designated streets this year until this month.
Indiana Borough council took little formal action during the scheduled business session.
In a report of the Public Safety Committee, Chairman Donald Lancaster said Indiana County NAACP President Carolyn Princes met with the panel and police department leaders on the status of police and race relations.
The committee met with American Legion Post No. 141 Commander Wesley Wertz about plans for a “COVID-safe” Veterans Day parade or other observance for Indiana.
Police Chief Justin Schawl told council that the department had no significant changes in calls received or responses to incidents during the Indiana University of Pennsylvania homecoming weekend on Oct. 9-11, compared to homecoming celebrations of past years or compared to the previous weekend in Indiana.
But Schawl said borough detectives, in less than four days, logged 120 hours of investigation of the shooting death of IUP student Jaedyn Wright early Saturday in the parking lot of Carriage House Apartments along Oakland Avenue.
Problems with small flash fires in downtown Indiana tree boxes came under discussion. Smith said that the fires, most believed to have been started by cigarette butts, have plagued IRMC Park along North Seventh Street.
Councilwoman Sara Steelman said the problems of stray cigarette butts, and the lack of proper disposal vessels, isn’t confined to North Seventh Street but is common all along Philadelphia Street.
Cigarette butts have been scattered on the sidewalks, too, mostly near benches where people pause to enjoy a smoke, she said. Many also accumulate on sidewalks near restaurants and taverns that provide sidewalk meal service, she said.
“Putting up ‘no smoking’ signs (by restaurants) doesn’t make a difference, nor would they in IRMC Park,” Steelman said. “People are going to do it. We need to provide a way for them to get rid of cigarette butts.”
But Smith said the greater issue of caretaking of North Seventh Street is what needs to be addressed.
“I don’t think it’s a pressing concern (alone). A lot of times when I come through, I wipe the tables down. We don’t have a system right now to have those tables wiped down,” Smith said. “It comes from that and extends beyond. I think that when we invested in that whole area that needs to be maintained, we were in different scenario that we are right now.
“The problem with cigarette butts — it’s a bigger problem than that. We haven’t really owned that area, in terms of a broad management system. … I hope we can start thinking about it. Maybe is means we just get ashtrays or something.”
Smith said he knows of community volunteers who have helped to keep up the grounds.
“It’s still lovely, it’s a place to be proud of,” he said. “But I’m not sure where it would fall for the borough, whether under public works? That’s why I’m bringing it up. We need to think about it.
“Downtown Indiana has done a lot, but the borough ultimately is responsible for it,” council President Peter Broad said. “It once was the BID, but when that disappeared, things got blurry.”