Environmental Pest Management Inc. in Indiana has announced that Jeff Rice and Josh Barber have attained permitting from the Pennsylvania Game Commission as nuisance wildlife control operators.
After studies and an exam on the biology, life history and habits of pertinent wildlife, control methods, euthanasia, laws and regulations, and diseases and parasites, the certified agents now allow the company to provide select wildlife control services to their customers in the Indiana area. This includes, but is not limited to, squirrels, opossums, chipmunks, skunks, groundhogs, moles, raccoons and birds.
Rice is also an associate certified entomologist and owner of Environmental Pest Management Inc., which has been providing commercial and residential pest control services in Indiana since 1974.