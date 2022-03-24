Losing a pet is a deeply sad time in a pet owner’s life and for many, it can be filled with confusion or uncertainty as to how to move forward with the process of grieving and honoring their beloved pet.
Beyond the Sunset Pet Crematory in Indiana is here to help guide those who are going through this experience.
The crematory, part of Bowser Minich Funeral Home, has been renamed but still offers the same personal service it has always provided.
“We want everyone who has used the pet crematory in the past, when Michael and Pam Minich owned the funeral home and pet crematory, to be rest assured that the compassionate service they received then is still the same,” said Connie Cramer, who works in community relations for the crematory. “We still only offer private cremations. In fact, I actually trained under Annie Minich, whose idea it was to start the pet crematory, and then I took over after she was married.
“In fact, our current staff was trained by either Annie or myself. This is important, because we develop relationships with these families we have helped during the loss of their pet.
“In fact, there are times where months or even years later, they reach out to us personally when they are in need before they call the office number. That connection was made and they know how much we care for their pets and will continue to do so.”
Cramer, in addition to handling community relations, has her hands in a lot of different aspects of the business. She is a licensed vet tech in Pennsylvania and has worked in that field for 12 years. She is also a fourth-year student studying naturopathic animal science.
Once she completes her studies, she will be a Doctor of Naturopathic Animal Science. Cramer also has her own holistic pet business, which she is in the process of changing the name to Animal Wellness and Holistic Services of Indiana.
With her background working with animals, Cramer understands losing a pet is hard for all pet owners.
“A lot of people say that pets are ‘like’ family,” she said. “But for those of us with pets, we know that they are family.”
That sentiment in mind, Beyond the Sunset wants to make sure those with questions about how the business is run know that all aspects of the cremation process are handled with care and dignity.
“A lot of people who own pets are in a position where they cannot bury their pet. Whether it’s because of where they live, or because of the time of the year if the ground is too frozen or any number of reasons,” Cramer said. “Or, maybe this is their first pet and they’re not sure what to do. We have a lot of people who call who are just looking for someone to hold their hand and walk them through the process.”
The team at Beyond the Sunset helps each of the families in their care to understand what will happen.
“Often times, people will call because their pet is recently ill or approaching old age. If that is the case and they’re currently under vet care, we can make arrangements with the vet’s office directly to take the pet into our care,” Cramer said. “Or if the pet passes at home, we can make arrangements to pick the pet up from the residence as well. We make free pick-ups in Indiana and charge a small fee for places outside of the area.”
No matter the manner of the pet’s passing, Cramer said that, above all else, they know how difficult the process is. Before cremation, they offer a private goodbye room for families to have some time alone with their pet.
“We don’t ever want a their last goodbye to be clinical setting,” Cramer said, in regards to pets who may have passed in a vet’s office. “We step out of the room and give them as much time as they need.”
The cremation process is also clearly explained to the family. After two to three days, a family meeting is arranged for cremain pickup. Families receive a private, simple urn with the option to pick out a more personalized one, should they wish to do so. They are also given a paw print impression and a fur clipping.
“The goal of this meeting is to help with the next stage of the grieving process,” Cramer said. “We give the family time to tell stories and cry if they need to and we offer support if it’s needed.”
This support can extend well after the cremation process, should it be needed.
“I recall last year a person who had recently lost their pet had called the office on a Saturday night stating they were having a difficult time dealing with their pet passing and was very emotional and crying,” Cramer said. “Our after-hours answering service took the call and directed it to a funeral home staff person. That funeral home staff reached out to one of the pet crematory staff and we called the pet owner back immediately with additional resources and offered to call the professional grief counselor the funeral home pays for, for one-on-one help if she felt she needed that. Being available to take calls from families 24/7 is just one way we can be there for these pet owners during a very difficult time.”
Beyond the Sunset also has plans to erect an outside “Lending Library” in the near future. It will hold books on grief loss support, whether it’s for a family member, friend or pet loss. This library will be temporary, Cramer said, until a final version is built by a local company who has already provided a design.
This grief process is the focus of Pet Grief Awareness Week, which began on Monday and ends Sunday.
“It’s something I became aware of while working in the vet field,” Cramer said. “The vet community has been really involved in bringing awareness to this. One thing that I’ve noticed in the last few years is that many veterinarian clinics will have a candle in their front office that is lit when someone in the clinic is saying goodbye to a pet. It asks for others at the clinic to be quiet and respectful while the pet is crossing and people respect that.”
Cramer said that Beyond the Sunset tries to go above the standard cremation experience in the giving of the aforementioned paw print and fur clipping.
“We all have pets,” she said. “We all have personal experience. We do everything to make that paw print perfect and we make sure that the fur clipping shows all the colors of the pets fur. So much goes into it, we’re always thinking of the families ... to make it special.”
With the observation of Pet Grief Awareness Week, Cramer emphasized that Beyond the Sunset’s services are available to anyone in need of them.
“We’ve been seeing more pre-planning, which is encouraging,” Cramer said. “Just as in a funeral home setting, pre-planning is not easy to do and it’s not something people want to think about, but doing so can make it easier. Especially since, at the time, it may be hard to make the decisions that need to be made. And we also understand that it’s not something that can be planned sometimes, we don’t always know when they may pass. But, in any case, don’t hesitate to call us. Anyone of us can speak with you and help to make things as easy for you as we can.”
Anyone in need of pet cremation services or additional grief support resources can call Beyond the Sunset Pet Crematory at (724) 349-3310.