In 2015, Hannah Bair was walking the streets of Brooklyn, N.Y., looking for a job. The Indiana native moved to Brooklyn after graduating and was hoping to find employment of any kind when she walked past a shop called Zuzu’s Petals.
“I had played Zuzu in my eighth-grade production of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’” Bair said. “So it just seemed perfect to me.”
The shop had been re-named after a fire burned out the shop’s original location. The community had gathered together to come to the shop’s rescue, much like the citizens of Bedford Falls in the Jimmy Stewart film.
Bair walked right in and asked for a job offering to sweep floors or do whatever it was they needed. She was hired and spent time with the shop learning how to do arrangements and other things about the floral business.
“We were in a very rich area,” Bair said. “It was celebrity-heavy too, so there were lots of long hours putting flowers together.”
Two years later, Bair moved back to the area and lived in Pittsburgh, working with Yelp as a marketing assistant. But, while she was there, she realized how much she missed working with flowers.
“I looked around and found an event florist in Pittsburgh that did big weddings and stuff, so I got a lot of installation experience with them. It was a lot of hurried and on-demand work for brides and larger events, where Zuzu’s Petals was a lot of just walk-in bouquet sort of work. Weddings and events were a different side of things.”
Eventually, Bair moved back to Indiana to be closer to family and decided to do something for herself. That something was becoming the owner and operator of Petal & Stem Floral.
Getting started, however, took some work.
“For awhile I was still working in Pittsburgh and commuting,” Bair said. “But I got my business license and whenever I had some extra money, I would buy some stuff then try to sell them. Eventually I built enough revenue, but then quarantine hit.”
Bair said that she was able to grow fairly quickly during the quarantine, but that it hit the flower industry in a particularly weird way.
“When you grow, you’re growing plants so far in advance,” she said. “You’ve got to put a lot of money down before you can even start to profit and all of a sudden people weren’t having events and that cut revenue sources. But, people were still buying some flowers and I was able to go around and ask for donations to help make bouquets and arrangements to help spread some love and joy around since people weren’t able to go outside and see anyone. That helped build business a lot.”
Located at 1170 Wayne Ave. (in the same building that houses Nobel Stein, right off the KCAC parking lot), Petal & Stem offers a wide variety of floral arrangements. Bair has experience with organic flowers and house plants as well as arrangements for any sort of occasion. She’s also a big fan of using what nature provides to offer unique and local items.
“I grow my own flowers, but I’m also a big fan of just going out and walking and foraging in the woods,” she said. “I’ll pick plants and flowers from meadows and use interesting pieces of fallen wood or branches that I might find on my walks in my arrangements. I strive for creating art as opposed to just having someone ‘get flowers.’”
Bair also likes to try and create personal arrangements for her clients.
“Yes, I have fresh flowers, but you’re not just getting a bouquet,” she said. “I like to ask what the person who is receiving the flowers is like or what it is they do, and try to create things based on that. It’s more personal and artistic and creative.”
The physical shop is also available for more personalized experiences. The part of the building where the shop is located is a “large warehouse” type of setting, Bair said.
“Honestly, it’s more like a jungle and I want it to be more and more of a jungle and all the plants you can see are for sale and something you can purchase.”
The space is available for clients and community members to come and spend time as well. There are little spots throughout the shop where people can sit and use the WiFi to write, do homework, read or do whatever.
“I want it to be a space where people can hang out,” Bair said. “I want it to be a nice community space. I’ve held classes and events and even a few birthday parties here; we also have a knitting and crochet group that meets here. You can hold your events at the store.”
Bair said she hopes that the use of the space can help foster creativity and a sense of community.
“Everything I do is about embracing art and creativity and using the environment to foster that feeling of inspiration.”
Petal & Stem has hours from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The shop can be found at www.facebook.com/petalandstemfloral and more information is available at www.petalandstemfloral.com.