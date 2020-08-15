State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, on Friday announced that the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has approved a $150,000 grant to the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.
This money will be used to assist income-qualified Indiana County homeowners above age 55 and/or disabled homeowners with replacement of deteriorated or leaking roofs and inoperable, inefficient or unsafe heating systems.
Roof replacement may consist of replacement of rafters, sheathing, shingles, metal, flashing, insulation, soffits, fascia, gutters and downspouts. Furnace replacements may include furnaces, thermostats, hot water tanks, fuel lines, fuel tanks and duct work.
“I’m very happy to see these funds allocated to help our most vulnerable here in Indiana County,” Struzzi said in a news release.
“During these turbulent economic times in the wake of COVID-19 and related mitigation orders, this grant will go a long way in helping to maintain safe and habitable homes for our residents.”
PHARE is funded through Marcellus shale impact fees, realty transfer taxes and the National Housing Trust Fund.