More than a dozen veterans presented wreaths honoring those lost in each of America’s wars at a ceremony Monday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
Herb Gleditsch carried the wreath in memory of soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen who died in the Vietnam War.
Members of American Legion Richard W. Watson Post No. 141, Indiana, conducted the annual Memorial Day program with more than 100 area residents taking part.
Pastor Jack Lucas offered prayers, Sheriff Robert Fyock read “In Flanders Fields” and Post Commander Wesley Wertz and Auxiliary President Wendy Weeks read a roll call of Indiana County’s soldiers killed in action.