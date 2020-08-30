At least 10 letters have been received by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission from would-be members of an Indiana area advisory council.
Notices regarding the advisory council on the Indiana Borough website indicate a Monday deadline for accepting letters of interest, but PHRC Chief Hearing Examiner Carl H. Summerson said Friday that letters will be considered after Monday.
He cited PHRC action last week on an application to another advisory council that has been in existence “for a number of years.”
The commission will consider approving an Indiana area council at its next meeting Sept. 21, then consider letters submitted for that council.
No specific geographic boundary is given for the council, but apparently it would include at least Indiana Borough and White Township, as well as the Indiana University of Pennsylvania community.
As is stated in the notice on the borough’s website, “The greater Indiana area is a prime location for an advisory council. It is between the PHRC offices in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg and can serve the communities surrounding Indiana Borough in Indiana County as well as the diverse student population. There is no significant travel commitment, and it is expected that the advisory council will hold meetings and events in the greater Indiana area.”
Supporters of the proposed council locally include Indiana Borough Council Vice President Gerald Smith, state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess.
Letters can be emailed to csummerson@pa.gov, or written to Summerson at the PHRC, 333 Market St., Eighth Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
As for emails, Summerson said, “when I just get a general inquiry by an email, I send back an email asking for a resume and a letter of interest.”