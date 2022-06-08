DILLTOWN — The Dillweed Bed & Breakfast will host the 23rd annual Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free and open to the public. The one-day-only event is co-sponsored by The Herb Study Group of Indiana County.
Dillweed’s festival is located just one mile north of U.S. Route 22 next to the Ghost Town Trail. The event is a great way to connect with area growers and nurseries that sell a large variety of flowering plants, hanging pots, herbs and perennials all in one location.
Food selections will be provided by Dillweed and include pasta salad, chicken salad sandwiches, refreshing herbal mint juleps and a traditional favorite, freshly made homemade pesto pizza by the slice.
Enjoy visiting vendors and crafters selling country primitives, signs and woodcraft, all-natural gourmet herbal vinegars, spice blends and dipping oils, lavender sugar and herb bean soups. Favorites to the show include handcrafted soap products and salves as well as goat’s milk soaps, unique jewelry items, pet accessories and pet treats, pottery, hand-poured soy candles, honey products, stitchery framed pictures and other specialties. New this year is a hand tooled leather maker and calligraphy artist.
Visitors to the event will gain valuable gardening information and growing tips and learn how to care for and cultivate their own herbal gardens. Explore the history and many uses of this year’s featured herb, viola. Visit the “Ask the Gardening Expert” table with all your gardening questions anytime throughout the duration of the festival. Various members of The Herb Study Group will be presenting five free seminars:
• 9:30 a.m., VIOLA: The International Herb of the Year, by Cindy Rogers
• 10:30 a.m., Harvesting and Preserving Herbs, by Becky Thomas
• 11:30 a.m., Have Fun Preparing Salves, by Cindy Rogers
• 12:30 p.m., Saving Money Growing Your Own Herbs, by Ann Oberdorf
• 1:30 p.m., Update on the Spotted Lantern Fly, by Sue Majoris
For additional information, directions and/or questions please contact Corey or Kyra Kozielec-Gilmore at (814) 446-6465.