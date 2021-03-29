WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A stock of almost 100 pigs was unharmed early today when fire damaged a barn at the Five Points Valley Farm along Five Points Road about five miles northwest of Creekside.
Owner Mike Orr discovered the fire about 4:15 a.m. during his morning rounds at the facility.
Creekside firefighters, first on scene within minutes, prevented the fire from spreading beyond a corner at the front of the barn.
Marion Center, Indiana and Plumville volunteers were called for backup. No one was reported to be injured.
Fire Chief Cody Hitchings said the department’s two tank trucks had all the water needed to extinguish the blaze.
He pinpointed the origin of the fire to a front corner but said the local firemen are “completely stumped” as to the cause. They’ve asked a state police fire marshal to investigate.
“We kept the fire contained to about a 20-by-20 area,” Hitchings said. “It burned a wall out completely and burned the ends of three trusses and six sets of purlins.
“How it started — a lot of the time, you can definitely tell it’s one thing, but I have no idea. But the animals — they’re good.”
Really good, in their view. The farm, Hitchings said, is a major supplier of pork for the fire departments hot sausage sandwich fundraisers.
Crews returned to their stations by 7 a.m.