State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Tuesday that a complete state budget for the fiscal year that began nearly a month ago is needed with implementation language to facilitate state funding of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
While Pittman’s district includes PASSHE’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania, his statement focused on funding to help with bond payments for the group of institutions now called PennWest University.
“As part of this year’s budget, $65 million will be allocated to (PASSHE) to provide relief on years-old debt for academic and student services buildings at Clarion University, Edinboro University, and California University,” Pittman said, referring to the three PennWest schools. “The support will be held in a separate account and PASSHE will draw funds down to make debt service payments on specific series of bonds. Implementation language in the fiscal code is necessary to create the account and outline the bond series for which the funds can be used. We continue our work to complete a full budget, which will allow realization of these investments.”
He also noted the decision by the PASSHE Board of Governors to freeze tuition for in-state students for a fifth consecutive year.
“Preserving access to affordable higher education options for families has been one of our top priorities within the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget,” the majority leader said. “Between debt relief measures and a 6 percent increase in the PASSHE appropriation, PASSHE is able to not increase tuition again for the fifth year in a row, while also alleviating the need for other PASSHE schools to subsidize the PennWest Universities. These substantial investments will work together to provide for the long-term viability of our state institutions, which are a pivotal part of our communities and help students to learn needed skillsets to compete in the workforce.”
Pittman has made his share of statements as the budget dispute continues. He said he recently talked with Pennsylvania Cable Network’s Larry Kasper in an “On the Issues” interview, where the Indiana Republican said there is still a good amount of work that needs to be done, including passage of multiple pieces of legislation.
“This is a unique situation in which we are seeing the strains of divided government,” Pittman told constituents in an email newsletter last week. “Any legislation that becomes law requires 26 votes in the Senate, 102 votes in the House and the signature of the governor.”
He also said he’s engaged in conversations with Gov. Josh Shapiro, “and I believe there is a mutual understanding that we need to find a way to move forward.”
