Sen. Joe Pittman

 Submitted photo

State Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said Tuesday that a complete state budget for the fiscal year that began nearly a month ago is needed with implementation language to facilitate state funding of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

While Pittman’s district includes PASSHE’s Indiana University of Pennsylvania, his statement focused on funding to help with bond payments for the group of institutions now called PennWest University.